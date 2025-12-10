 Bhopal Power Cut December 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Danish Hills Township, Sagar Green Hills & More Check Full List
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face power cuts on 11 December 2025 as the electricity department will carry out maintenance and other departmental work.

Power supply will remain shut for several hours in different colonies. Citizens are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Areas and Timings of Power Cut

Area: Irani Basti, Bhanpur, Bhanpur Square, Atal Nehru Nagar, Geeta Nagar, Leeladhar Colony, Samta Nagar, Hindustan Petroleum, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Jai Krishna Ed. Society, Dharam Kanta, Malikhedi, Shabri Nagar, Pipaliya Baz Kha, Vijay Nagar, Patel Nagar, Shukla Farm House, Vijay Market, Bihari Basti, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Bhanpur Bridge (Street Light Line), Shiv Nagar Phase-I, Phase-II and end of Phase-III, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Ed. Society, Mittal College, Avasthi Farm, Regal Estate, Sant Jude Ed. Society, Royal Homes, etc.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Bhawana Parisar, Iconic School, Dhupad Sansthan Bisankhedi and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Area: HT Maa Hinglaj, Altratec RMC Plant, Deepdi, Samardha Toll, Signature 9, Rhythm Park Colony, Bangur Cement Plant, Deepdi Tiraha and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Area: Danish Hills Township, Sagar Green Hills, Augustus Builder Area, Amarnath Colony, Sarvadharam D-Sector, CI Park View, Sainath Colony, AG Classic
Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Area: South Enclave, Sevoy Apartment, Shweta Complex, Aykar Colony, Bharat Nagar, Basant Kunj, D.K. Gold, Dana Pani, Anshal Pradhan, Akansha Enclave, Sai Arched, Dursanchar Nagar
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The electricity department has requested residents in these colonies to stay prepared for the scheduled outage and complete important work beforehand. Power supply is expected to resume after the maintenance work is completed safely.

