Bhopal Power Cut August 1: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shubh Business Zone Area, Nice Spach Colony, Hammal Colony & More; Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face scheduled power cuts on Saturday, August 1, due to pole erection, line maintenance, NHAI line shifting and metro construction work being carried out by the electricity department.

Power supply will remain affected in the following areas:

Area: Shubh Business Zone and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Pole erection work

Area: Gas Rahat, Maulana Azad Hospital, Main Road and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Area: Palasi Village, Elexer Green, Nice Spach Colony, Rajnagar Palasi, Prince Paradise and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Reason: NHAI line shifting work

Area: Galla Mandi, Hammal Colony, Jogipura, Kalyan Dal Mill, Neem Road, Pemdipura and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Jogi Pura, Aheer Mohalla, Mahaveerpura, Mata Mohalla, Kolipura, Badaipura, Balmik Mohalla, Shramdan Road, Patra Dhobhi Ghat, Rassipura, Radh Krishan Mandir, Goryan Masjid and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Amarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh, Jagannath and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Azad Nagar, Gulu Factory, Dharmkanta, Slater House, Center Point, Ameen Market, Ravidas Colony, Chamarpura and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Metro construction work

Area: Parnkuti Parisar, Hotel Golden Lake, Peepalner, School Sector, Sagar Public School, High Tech City, Prakash School and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Reason: Line maintenance work

Residents in the affected localities are advised to plan their day accordingly and complete essential work before the scheduled shutdown. Electricity supply is expected to be restored after the maintenance work is completed.