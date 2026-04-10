Bhopal Power Cut April 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sanjeev Nagar, Nayapura, Chunabhatti & More; Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in many areas of Bhopal on April 11, 2026 due to line shifting and maintenance work.

Check out the area:

Area: Elexer Garden Colony, Sigma Green Colony. Comfort Height Colony, Badwai Village, Nice space colony, New Kohefiza, Inox colony.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: NHAI Line Shifting work

Area: Mapel tree

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: NHAI Line Shifting work.

Area: Sanjeev nagar, Police Housing, Nayapura, Nevri Village,Haniman College,Comfort height. ETC..

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Rajat Vihar,Land Mark,Vaishno Parisar,Radha Krishna Enclave,Bhel Sangam Tower, Landmark Square,Krishna Arcade,etc.

Time: 09:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: chunabhtti village, tabish complex, samarthan, sagar campus, chankyauri colony, vardman parisar, gangotri heights, hill crest, parasper colony, chankyauri colony.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: STERLING GREEN VIEW 2, GLOBAS CITY

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Nishat Pura,Complete Arif Nagar

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, RK Residency, City walk, Shant ji ki Kutiya, Thana Bairagarh

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

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Area: Idgah Hils, TB Hospital, EMRI, 108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony etc.Police Colony

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work