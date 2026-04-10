 Bhopal Power Cut April 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sanjeev Nagar, Nayapura, Chunabhatti & More; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut April 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sanjeev Nagar, Nayapura, Chunabhatti & More; Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut April 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sanjeev Nagar, Nayapura, Chunabhatti & More; Check Full List

Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on April 11 due to line maintenance and NHAI line shifting work by the electricity department. Areas including Maholi, Shiv Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Kolar Colony, Danish Nagar, Gandhinagar and nearby localities will see outages between 10 AM and 4 PM. Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut April 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sanjeev Nagar, Nayapura, Chunabhatti & More; Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in many areas of Bhopal on April 11, 2026 due to line shifting and maintenance work.

Check out the area:

Area: Elexer Garden Colony, Sigma Green Colony. Comfort Height Colony, Badwai Village, Nice space colony, New Kohefiza, Inox colony.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: NHAI Line Shifting work

Area: Mapel tree

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: NHAI Line Shifting work.

Area: Sanjeev nagar, Police Housing, Nayapura, Nevri Village,Haniman College,Comfort height. ETC..

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Rajat Vihar,Land Mark,Vaishno Parisar,Radha Krishna Enclave,Bhel Sangam Tower, Landmark Square,Krishna Arcade,etc.

Time: 09:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: chunabhtti village, tabish complex, samarthan, sagar campus, chankyauri colony, vardman parisar, gangotri heights, hill crest, parasper colony, chankyauri colony.

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: STERLING GREEN VIEW 2, GLOBAS CITY

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Nishat Pura,Complete Arif Nagar

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, RK Residency, City walk, Shant ji ki Kutiya, Thana Bairagarh

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Read Also
Home Guard Jawan Run Over By Speeding Truck During RTO Checking In MP's Gwalior
article-image

Area: Idgah Hils, TB Hospital, EMRI, 108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony etc.Police Colony

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Follow us on