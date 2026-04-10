Bhopal Power Cut April 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sanjeev Nagar, Nayapura, Chunabhatti & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a planned power cut in many areas of Bhopal on April 11, 2026 due to line shifting and maintenance work.
Check out the area:
Area: Elexer Garden Colony, Sigma Green Colony. Comfort Height Colony, Badwai Village, Nice space colony, New Kohefiza, Inox colony.
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: NHAI Line Shifting work
Area: Mapel tree
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: NHAI Line Shifting work.
Area: Sanjeev nagar, Police Housing, Nayapura, Nevri Village,Haniman College,Comfort height. ETC..
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: Rajat Vihar,Land Mark,Vaishno Parisar,Radha Krishna Enclave,Bhel Sangam Tower, Landmark Square,Krishna Arcade,etc.
Time: 09:00 to 14:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: chunabhtti village, tabish complex, samarthan, sagar campus, chankyauri colony, vardman parisar, gangotri heights, hill crest, parasper colony, chankyauri colony.
Time: 10:00 to 14:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: STERLING GREEN VIEW 2, GLOBAS CITY
Time: 10:00 to 14:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: Nishat Pura,Complete Arif Nagar
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, RK Residency, City walk, Shant ji ki Kutiya, Thana Bairagarh
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: Idgah Hils, TB Hospital, EMRI, 108 Ambulance office, BDA Colony etc.Police Colony
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work