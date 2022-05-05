Bhopal: Power crisis in country due to coal shortage, MP better than other states, says Tomar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that the entire country is currently facing a power crisis due to shortage of coal, but the condition of Madhya Pradesh is relatively better than other states.

Minister was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day Power Summit 'Manthan-2022' which began on Thursday in Jabalpur. The summit focuses on the 'introspection' of the engineers and employees of all the power companies of Madhya Pradesh. Minister said that the findings of Manthan should be reviewed continuously and if necessary, will be accepted as a policy decision. All electrical engineers and personnel should assimilate them theoretically and practically while reflecting on the findings of 'Manthan-2022' workshop, he added.

The minister said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while chairing cabinet meeting on Wednesday had lauded the power companies for better management.

Even during the Corona period, record revenue of Rs 23,700 crore was collected by the state power distribution companies in the last financial year. Some thermal power plants have created a record by producing power continuously for 100 to 185 days.

The State Discoms and power transmission company have controlled the tripping of lines by doing excellent maintenance, the failure rate of transformers has come down in the state in the last two years, he said. The minister said that the state Discoms were trying to bill all the consumers on the basis of their actual consumption. In future, the bills issued on the basis of estimated consumption will be completely stopped.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:05 PM IST