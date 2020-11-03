Bhopal: Posing as jail officer, man dupes woman of two-wheeler

An imposter duped a woman of her two-wheeler on Monday. The woman had gone to Central Jail to meet her fiancée when she came across the imposter, who claimed to be a jail officer.

The complainant Priyanka Dhurve, a resident of Aheerpura told police that visited the central jail to meet her fiancée Durgesh, who is an undertrial in a cheque bounce case.

Priyanka, unaware of the jail rules, could not meet her fiancée and was disappointed over it when the accused came to her introducing himself as a jail officer. He assured the woman to arrange a meeting with her fiancée. He also assured to get her a job in the jail department.

Priyanka, unaware of his intention, fell into his trap. The man asked Priyanka to accompany him to the collectorate, which she did. The two drove to the collector office on her two-wheeler. There, the man asking Priyanka to wait went inside a building near the collectorate. He returned with some paper saying that he has arranged a job for her in government office.

The accused told her that he wanted to visit a temple and offer sweets before he hands her the joining letter. The man took her two-wheeler to buy sweets but never returned. After waiting for a few hours, Priyanka called up her relative and informed about the incident. Later she approached Gandhi Nagar police and lodged a complaint.