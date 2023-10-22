Bhopal: Posing As Customers, Two Women Decamp With Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Lakh

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two women impersonating as customers allegedly made away with jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh from a showroom in Kolar of the city on Saturday noon. The police said that the act was caught on CCTV camera and efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

According to Investigating officer (IO) Santram Khanna, complainant Ashok Soni (32), who runs the jewellery showroom, told the police that at around 1:30 pm two women came to the shop and said that they wanted to purchase a mangalsutra as well as ear-rings.

When Soni was showing them jewellery, the duo shoved the valuables into a bag which was carried by them deceitfully. When Soni was checking jewellery at night before shutting down the showroom, he found several jewellery missing. Upon checking the CCTV footage, he spotted the duo stealing the jewellery. He approached the police thereafter and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused duo. The police said that they have launched a hunt to nab the accused.