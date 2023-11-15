Bhopal: Polling Parties To Leave For Booths On Thursday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission has made arrangements for voting, which will take place in the state on November 17. The polling parties will leave for polling booths on November 16.

There will be tight security arrangements at sensitive booths where central forces, state armed forces will be deployed. Besides, there will be arrangements for webcast in addition to deployment of micro observers.

There are 64, 523 polling booths in the state including 16,763 in urban and 47,760 in rural areas. The number of model polling booths will be more in comparison to last election.

There will be 15,000 model polling centres. Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said work of voter slip distribution was almost over. In last election, cash, jewellery and contraband worth Rs 72 crore were seized.

“In this election, cash and goods worth Rs 400 crore have been seized, which is 5.5 times than what was seized during last election. During voting, women voters will get priority,” he added.

The voting in Naxal areas like Balaghat, Dindori, Mandla will be held from 7 am to 3 pm. In last Assembly election, voting percentage was 75%. This time, efforts will be made to increase it, Rajan said.

