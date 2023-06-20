Bhopal: Poll Bugle Sounded, ADG Yogesh Deshmukh To Keep Check On Candidates’ Expenses

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Director General of Police (cyber crime) Yogesh Deshmukh will look into poll expenses of candidates and keep a check on election freebies distributed to voters by the latter.

As Assembly elections are drawing close, Election Commission too has started making preparations along with political parties. The model code of conduct may be imposed in October.

The office of chief electoral officer (CEO) has demanded names from police headquarters to appoint nodal officer of expenses. The PHQ forwarded names and CEO appointed ADG Deshmukh for the job. He will report to Election Commission about any activity related to expenditure in elections.

His work will start once model code of conduct comes into effect in Madhya Pradesh. ADG will have full responsibility regarding the illegal expenditure incurred by candidates and political parties during elections.

In 2018 Assembly elections, Deshmukh was given responsibility to ensure that 90,000 police personnel deputed in poll duties cast vote through postal ballot.