Bhopal: Policeman assaulted, uniform torn off for signalling speeding auto driver to stop

Bhopal: A policeman was allegedly assaulted and his uniform torn off by an errant auto-driver and his accomplice for signalling them to stop for speeding in Gautam Nagar on Wednesday night. The auto driver, Raja Ajam, a listed goon of city and his accomplice have been booked for assaulting a cop on duty. The two accused have been arrested.

The policeman signalled the auto driver to stop as he was driving at a very high speed. However, the auto driver, ignoring the cop’s signal, sped away and while doing so he even hit the cop.

SHO Gautam Nagar, Mahendra Kumar Mishra, said the constable Jwala Prasad Patel was standing near the Chhola road under bridge at around 11:30 pm when he spotted the auto driver driving at a very high speed. He signalled him to stop but Ajam and his accomplice Akash Sonkar, sped away. The accused also hit the cop while trying to escape.

Patel chased the auto driver on his bike and managed to stop them. However, Azam and Akash allegedly manhandled the cop and even tore his uniform. A team of dial-100 reached the spot and brought the two accused to the police station. Both the accused have been booked and were produced in the court on Thursday. They have been sent to jail, said the SHO.