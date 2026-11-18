Bhopal Police Use Water Cannons To Stop Samajwadi Party Workers From Gheraoing CM House; Several Injured | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were injured after police used water cannons to stop them from marching towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Wednesday. The party workers were protesting over farmers' problems, unemployment, rising inflation and other public issues.

The workers were heading towards the residences of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when police stopped them by putting up barricades near Prakash Taran Pushkar.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Several workers fell on the road due to the strong force of the water. One worker suffered a head injury, while several others were injured.

Around a dozen injured workers were undergoing treatment at JP Hospital.

भोपाल में किसानों की मांगों को लेकर समाजवादी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन उग्र हो गया। सपा कार्यकर्ता केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और मुख्यमंत्री आवास का घेराव करने जा रहे थे, लेकिन मयूर पार्क के सामने पुलिस ने बैरिकेडिंग कर उन्हें रोक दिया। इसी दौरान पुलिस और कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच झड़प हो गई, जिसके बाद भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने के लिए वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल किया गया। इस घटनाक्रम में सपा के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता यश भारतीय, शिवराज यादव समेत करीब 6 कार्यकर्ता और पदाधिकारी घायल हुए, जिनमें महिला कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हैं। सपा नेताओं ने पुलिस पर बल प्रयोग का आरोप लगाया है, जबकि पुलिस का कहना है कि बैरिकेडिंग तोड़कर आगे बढ़ने की कोशिश के बाद कार्रवाई की गई। #bhopal #bhopalnews #samajwadiparty #sp #shivrajsinghchouhan #farmersprotest #madhyapradesh #lalluramnews @shikhil_beohar — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) November 18, 2026

Samajwadi Party alleged that police attacked farmers and party workers with sharp weapons during the protest. He claimed that the workers were protesting peacefully but police used force to stop them.

Yadav said several workers were injured when police used water cannons. He added that around a dozen injured workers, including Shivraj Yadav, were receiving treatment at JP Hospital.

Party Raises Issues Of Fertiliser Shortage, Crop Prices And Unemployment

SP accused the state government of failing to fulfil its promises to farmers and the general public. He said farmers were struggling to get fertilisers and fair prices for their crops, while young people were facing difficulties finding jobs.

He also raised concerns over rising inflation, saying it had increased the financial burden on ordinary families. The protest was organised to highlight these issues and demand action from the state government.

Party leaders, including national secretary Shiv Singh Patel and Sufiyan Qureshi, were also expected to address the gathering. Farmers were also expected to share their problems during the protest.