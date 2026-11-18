Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were injured after police used water cannons to stop them from marching towards the Chief Minister's residence in Bhopal on Wednesday. The party workers were protesting over farmers' problems, unemployment, rising inflation and other public issues.
The workers were heading towards the residences of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan when police stopped them by putting up barricades near Prakash Taran Pushkar.
Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Several workers fell on the road due to the strong force of the water. One worker suffered a head injury, while several others were injured.
Around a dozen injured workers were undergoing treatment at JP Hospital.
Samajwadi Party alleged that police attacked farmers and party workers with sharp weapons during the protest. He claimed that the workers were protesting peacefully but police used force to stop them.
Yadav said several workers were injured when police used water cannons. He added that around a dozen injured workers, including Shivraj Yadav, were receiving treatment at JP Hospital.
Party Raises Issues Of Fertiliser Shortage, Crop Prices And Unemployment
SP accused the state government of failing to fulfil its promises to farmers and the general public. He said farmers were struggling to get fertilisers and fair prices for their crops, while young people were facing difficulties finding jobs.
He also raised concerns over rising inflation, saying it had increased the financial burden on ordinary families. The protest was organised to highlight these issues and demand action from the state government.
Party leaders, including national secretary Shiv Singh Patel and Sufiyan Qureshi, were also expected to address the gathering. Farmers were also expected to share their problems during the protest.