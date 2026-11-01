Bhopal Police To Use Abhigyan App For Crime Investigation, Fingerprints To Help Identify Suspects And Unidentified Bodies In Just 35 Seconds | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even a small fingerprint left at a crime scene can help police reach a criminal as fingerprints found on doors, windows, cupboards, weapons and other objects often prove crucial in solving cases.

Bhopal Police Commissionerate is now preparing to strengthen scientific investigation with fingerprint technology and Abhigyan mobile application, which can provide identification and criminal record details within just 35 seconds.

The fingerprint branch plays an important role in investigating murder, robbery, theft and burglary cases, besides identifying unidentified bodies.

Special powders and chemicals are used to develop fingerprints that are invisible to the naked eye. These impressions are photographed, digitally recorded and matched with existing records.

In blind cases where suspects escape without leaving eyewitnesses, fingerprints recovered from the crime scene can provide crucial evidence. If the impressions match an existing criminal record, police can identify suspects and take further action.

Investigators examine doors, windows, cupboards, glass surfaces, weapons, vehicles and other objects to collect fingerprints that may establish the presence of a suspect at the crime scene.

Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar said the process of introducing the application for investigation purposes is underway. He said the technology would speed up the process from receiving crime information to conducting investigations.

Identification of unidentified bodies

Fingerprint technology is also used to identify unidentified bodies. In cases involving accidents, murders or other circumstances, fingerprints of the victims are matched with available records.

This helps police to establish the identity of the deceased and trace their family members. Fingerprints recovered in earlier cases can also be compared with evidence collected during new investigations.

Abhigyan app to speed up investigations

The central government has launched the Abhigyan mobile application, which is connected to the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

Using certified fingerprint scanners, police officials can capture fingerprints of suspects on the spot and match them against the national database. The system is designed to provide identification details and criminal record information within 35 seconds.