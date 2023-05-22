Bhopal: Police to issue notice to marriage garden owners for not operating CCTVs

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s police stations will issue notice to marriage garden operators as the CCTV cameras are not working. They said action would be taken as frequent thefts are committed at marriage gardens in Bhopal.

According to police officials, most marriage gardens don’t have CCTV cameras. The CCTV cameras in marriage gardens located in Koh-e-fiza and Misrod are defunct. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia told Free Press that maximum theft cases at marriage gardens had been reported in Koh-e-fiza area. Thefts were also reported at wedding functions held in Kolar, Bairagarh and Govindpura.

As per police record, 11 thefts took place at local marriage gardens in past two months wherein thieves took away valuables and cash worth Rs 18 lakh. According to police officials, there is no law, which makes it mandatory for marriage garden owners to install CCTV cameras.

Besides, gang involved in marriage garden thefts had changed modus operandi. Earlier, they hired minor children to commit crimes.

At present, member of gang poses as a guest at wedding to avoid suspicion and steal valuables as and when opportunity arises.

When contacted, additional deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said gangs involved in such cases were on police radar. They will be arrested soon, he added.