Bhopal Police To Get Major Housing Upgrade With 1,000 New Quarters | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Police is set to get 1,000 new residential quarters to address the long-standing shortage of official accommodation for police personnel and their families.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said land has been identified at Nehru Nagar Police Lines, Govindpura, Kajlikheda and Shahjahanabad for the proposed housing projects.

The proposal has already been approved, and the Police Housing Board will now take up the next phase of the project, including preparing the design, budget and other implementation formalities.

At present, Bhopal Police has 2,393 residential quarters located at Nehru Nagar Police Lines, Govindpura, Piplani, Ratibadh, Shahpura, TT Nagar, Jahangirabad and near other police stations.

However, the existing accommodation is insufficient to meet the housing needs of the city's police force.

Officials said the addition of 1,000 new quarters is expected to substantially reduce the housing shortage and provide better living conditions for police personnel and their families.

The Police Housing Board will prepare the project design, determine the budget and finalise the amenities to be included in the residential complexes before initiating the tender process for construction.

The police department has already completed the preliminary exercise of identifying suitable land, while the Police Housing Board will carry forward the execution of the project.