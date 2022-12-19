e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Police sift through fingerprints of accused

Bhopal: Police sift through fingerprints of accused

2 crushed under stolen vehicle

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Awadhpuri police are matching the finger prints of the accused with the ones found in a stolen pickup loading vehicle that ran over its owner and his relative near Bhopal on December 14, official sources said on Monday.

The incident occurred when its owner and his relative chased the thieves who made off with their pickup loading vehicle. The duo was on a two-wheeler.

The thieves crushed the duo under the wheels of the pickup loading vehicle that was stolen from Patera village of Vidisha district.

Police station in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan told Free Press that the duo was identified as Raj Banskar (17) and Deepak Banskar (28), residents of Patera village, Vidisha. Both of them died on the spot.

After the incident, the thieves left the vehicle near the Jamboree Maidan and fled. The police sifted through CCTV footage, but that came to naught. Now that the forensic team has collected all the evidence, including the fingerprints of the accused, the police are closing in on the culprits, sources said.

article-image

