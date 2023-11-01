Bhopal: Police Seize Rs 11 Lakh

Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local police on Tuesday seized Rs 11 lakh during check drive launched in wake of model code of conduct. DCP (Zone-3) Riyaz Iqbal told Free Press that check drive was carried out in Mangalwara, Shahjehanabad, Gautam Nagar and Hanumanganj. When model code of conduct is in force, people carrying more than Rs 50,000 are required to produce documents to account for the cash. In four different incidents on Tuesday, four persons ferrying lakhs of rupees were detained. When they failed to produce documents, the cash was seized. DCP Iqbal said that accused in all four cases were arrested and questioned.

Cash, goods worth Rs 13.06L seized during vehicle checking

Koh-e-fiza police seized Rs 10 lakh while Kotwali police seized jewellery and ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh on Wednesday. Koh-e-fiza police station TI Brijendra Marskole said they received a tip-off about two men ferrying Rs 10 lakh in a two-wheeler. The cops intercepted the duo at SBI square located in Koh-e-fiza. They checked dickey of two-wheeler, which contained cash. When the cops sought receipt of the cash, the duo was unable to produce it, after which they were taken into custody and money was seized. The duo identified themselves as Prakash Sadana and Daulat Ram Parwani.

On Wednesday, Kotwali police learnt through a tip-off about a woman carrying ornaments and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh. They swooped down on the suspect named Shalu Soni on Ayodhya bypass road, where ornaments worth Rs 3 lakh were found. She too failed to produce the documents pertaining to jewellery, which was seized. Soni was arrested.

