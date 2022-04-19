Bhopal police resume mask checking drive

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):Police on Tuesday resumed its mask checking campaign, amid threat of probable 4th wave of Covid-19, according to officials.

Mask checking drive was carried out by cops at major city spots including Polytechnic and Raj Bhavan intersections. On an average the state is reporting 3-4 cases of Covid-19 daily with the positivity rate less than 1, according to the records.

Earlier the central government has issued alerts for 5 states; Delhi, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Haryana and Kerala, where daily of cases are the highest in the country, as per the government of India, official records. Researchers of IIT Kanpur have predicted that the fourth wave will hit the country by June 22, 2022 and the peak of this wave can be expected by August 23, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Covid tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,260 on Tuesday with the detection of 10 cases at a positivity rate of 0.2 per cent, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,734, an official said.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 10,30,477, leaving the state with 49 active cases, the official informed. With 4,669 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,01,756, he added. A government release said 11,70,04,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 20,671 on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:28 PM IST