Bhopal: Train youths in AI and Machine Learning, says chief minister Shivraj

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that skill upgradation of youths of the state is necessary in the field of future technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Electrical Vehicles.

Also, in view of the ongoing development and construction works at the village level, there is a need for mason, plumber, electrician, solar pump technician etc. in the rural area. It is necessary to train rural youths in these areas.

The Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) should make serious efforts in this direction. These activities are helpful in creating employment opportunities in the state and building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan was addressing the general meeting of Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) on Tuesday.

CM was informed that a tie-up is being done with Microsoft for training youth in the field of futuristic technology like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. A Centre of Excellence will be established in association with Volvo Company for training in the field of Electrical Vehicles. Students seeking employment in these areas will be provided training for 3 to 6 months from skill development centres. The target is to provide training to 4000 trainees every year.

CRISP organisation will start rural entrepreneur programme to provide self-employment to the rural youth of the state. In this, training will be given to four youths each in 22,800 panchayats. This training will focus on capacity building of Mason, Electrician, Welder, Auto Service, Solar Pump Technician. As many as 91,200 rural entrepreneurs will be prepared in the state.

Chouhan gave his consent to upgrade the existing laboratories, equipment and facilities to create skilled human resource. Along with this, consent was given to develop ITI of Labour Department at par with the level of Skill Trainers Academy of 'L&T' located in Mumbai. Proposal for starting satellite centres at Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur and Betul was also approved.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:28 PM IST