 Bhopal: Police Personnel To Be Trained In Sign Language
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Police Personnel To Be Trained In Sign Language

Bhopal: Police Personnel To Be Trained In Sign Language

To redress problems of specially-abled.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Police Personnel To Be Trained In Sign Language | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters have asked police training institutions to include the course related to specially-abled persons in their training, said officials here on Tuesday. The court of commissioner for persons with disabilities has asked the principal secretary, home, to provide hurdle-free atmosphere at police stations across the state.

Commissioner Sandeep Rajak told Free Press that during their visit to newly constructed police stations, they had found disabled-friendly amenities. But the police stations functioning from old buildings lack facilities required for specially-abled persons.

“A specially-abled person faces serious problems while filing case at police stations. The police personnel are not trained to receive statement from such persons,” he said.

He added that the ADG training has written a letter to the director of MP Police Academy, Bhopal, JNPA in Sagar, SP police training college in Indore, SPs’ police training schools in Sagar, Umaria, Pachmarhi, Rewa, Ujjain, Tighra-Gwalior and Bhaori-Bhopal, to include course related to specially-abled persons. He also added that an induction programme will also be run in the state to train the police staff present at police stations.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Fines 64-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman ₹7 Lakh For Circular Trading Violations
Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Fines 64-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman ₹7 Lakh For Circular Trading Violations
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017
Bombay HC Orders DJR To Verify 84-Year-Old Matunga Society’s Redevelopment Quorum Compliance
Bombay HC Orders DJR To Verify 84-Year-Old Matunga Society’s Redevelopment Quorum Compliance
Read Also
AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2024: 87 Senior Resident Posts, Apply By Sep 16; Check Details & Direct...
article-image

Commissioner’s recommendations

The commissioner has recommended that at every police station, at least one wheel-chair should be made available. There should also be a ramp, railing and Braille script indicators. To record the statements of deaf complainant, a trained interpreter working in a reputed organisation should be engaged. The translator should be given honorarium and a vehicle should be provided for his travel. In case of woman complainant, the woman police official should be present during the statement recording and all the activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Police Personnel To Be Trained In Sign Language

Bhopal: Police Personnel To Be Trained In Sign Language

Rahul Gandhi's Bid To Tarnish Country’s Image Is Treason, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh...

Rahul Gandhi's Bid To Tarnish Country’s Image Is Treason, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh...

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram SDM Transferred To Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram SDM Transferred To Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Children Wade Through Mud To Reach School In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Children Wade Through Mud To Reach School In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: After Wolf Attack In Khandwa, Jackal Injures 5 In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: After Wolf Attack In Khandwa, Jackal Injures 5 In Sehore