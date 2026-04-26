Bhopal Police Nab 362 In Mega Combing Drive Across Zones 3 & 4, Execute 362 Warrants |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on crime and absconding offenders, Bhopal police carried out a joint combing patrol operation across zone 3 and 4 on the intervening night of April 25-26, 2026. The drive resulted in the arrest of 362 accused including those wanted in long-pending warrants.

Significant number of arrests were made in Hanumanganj, Talaiya, Gautam Nagar, Shahjahanabad, Nishatpura, Chhola Mandir, Bairagarh and Kolar. During the operation, police teams conducted intensive checks on history-sheeters, goons, knife attackers and externed criminals to maintain law and order.

Nishatpura police arrested Javed Khan, wanted in a three-year-old Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, with a knife. In Chhola Mandir, a minor girl abducted in 2024 was safely rescued. The suspect carried a reward of Rs 3,000. Five suspects were arrested in a case in Nishatpura, while two were nabbed in Kolar. Bairagarh police arrested an accused in a 2025 kidnapping case. In Mangalwara, police nabbed a person with a sword.

According to DCP (zone 3 and 4) Mayur Khandelwal, the operation aimed to execute pending warrants, nab absconders and tighten control over criminal activities in the city.

Officials said the large-scale execution of warrants and arrests significantly strengthened law enforcement. Police said such combing operations will continue to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety.

Total arrests: 362 Permanent warrants executed: 246 Arrest warrants executed: 116

Zone 4 police executed: 141 permanent warrants, 57 arrest warrants

Zone 3 oolice executed: 105 permanent warrants, 59 arrest warrants