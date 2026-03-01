Bhopal News: 16 Arrested In Pre-Festival Crackdown In 2 Days

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order ahead of festivals, Arera Hills police arrested 12 anti-social elements from Bhimnagar and Roshanpura slum areas in last two days for disturbing public peace.

They have been sent them to jail under Section 170 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Police officials said four persons were arrested on February 26 on charges of breach of peace and were subsequently sent to judicial custody. Continuing the special drive, police conducted another operation on February 28 and arrested 12 more suspects from the same localities.

Police officials said the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in frequent assaults and nuisance activities in the area, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among residents. Preventive action was taken against the suspects and they were sent to jail.

A series of incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from Bhim Nagar over the past few months, in which many vehicles were either damaged or torched by miscreants.

Officials added that continuous surveillance was being maintained on anti-social elements in the region. Police have warned of strict and immediate action against anyone attempting to disturb peace or disrupt public order in the area.