Bhopal Police Make Weekly Fitness Runs Mandatory, Action For Those Who Fail |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police officers and personnel will now have to prove their fitness every week by participating in mandatory running sessions. Those who fail to meet the prescribed standards will be given one month to improve their fitness levels.

If they still fail to qualify after the given period, further action will be initiated against them, senior police officials said.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said orders were issued in this regard, making weekly fitness assessments compulsory for all policemen posted at police stations.

The initiative aims to improve the physical efficiency, work capacity and overall health of police personnel, he added.

The weekly run will be organised every Saturday from 6 am. Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have been appointed as nodal officers to select suitable venues, including sports grounds, parks and other locations. ACPs will also maintain records of the exercise.

Police personnel engaged in night duties after 9 pm will be exempted from the run. Officials who are medically unfit to participate will instead be required to undertake alternative physical activities, including yoga sessions.

The order also mentions that reports of personnel who fail to complete the run within the prescribed time limit will be sent to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Nodal officers have been directed to ensure the participation of all officers and employees in the weekly exercise.

Age-wise fitness targets

As per the order, different time limits have been fixed for different age groups. Police personnel below 45 years of age must complete a 10-km run in 60 minutes.

Personnel aged between 45 and 55 years will have to complete a 5-km run in 40 minutes. Those above 55 years of age must cover a distance of 3 km in 25 minutes.