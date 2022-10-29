Bhopal: Police look for men who performed stunts with e-rickshaws

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are looking for two e-rickshaw drivers who performed stunts on a city road putting life of those on the road in danger, according to police.

Police swung into action after a video clip went viral in social media in which left wheels on rear side of both the e-rickshaws were seen lifted in air while e-rickshaws dangerously tilted to right side. As per the video, the stunt seems to have been performed on the VIP Road. In the video, people are seen on the road, looking at e-rickshaws.

According to the traffic police, they are looking for both the drivers who performed the stunts. About 20-second video clip shows the e-rickshaw on the right side tilting towards right and then the e-rickshaw on the left follows the suit. After about 10 seconds, the lifted wheel of e-rickshaw on the right side touches the road followed by the other doing the same. Within moments, a car is seen passing through the two vehicles.

According to police, once the offenders are identified they would be booked under relevant sections of IPC and the e-rickshaws would also be confiscated. Police believe that the video was shot by acquaintance of the offenders who engaged him for the task so that they could impress others with the stunt.

Notably, this is not the first time when such a stunt was performed on the VIP or any other road in the city. Particularly at night, youth on bikes perform stunts on Smart City Road, Link Road No 1, VIP Road and certain other roads in the city.

There have been accidents too in the city during such stunts.

In December last year, a youth and a girl on a bike sustained injuries when their stunt failed and they got thrown on the road. The bike was dragged for more than 20 metres.