 Bhopal: Police lack measures to manage traffic during peak hours
Bhopal: Police lack measures to manage traffic during peak hours

The situation is similar on New Market main road where minor collisions are frequent.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 06:14 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic snarls and gridlocks are a common sight during peak hours in the city. However, what is worse is that the Bhopal traffic police lack measures to manage bump-to-bump traffic and avoid jams. For instance, managing through dense traffic is quite a task on the road in front of Savoy complex in Trilanga where the road is already narrow. What makes it worse is that vehicles are parked on roadsides. Contrary to claims of Bhopal traffic police, no cops are found regulating the traffic there. The situation is similar on New Market main road where minor collisions are frequent.

According to senior traffic police officials, traffic regulation by being present on the jam spot is the only solution they have. Officials said diversion of heavy vehicles on alternate route was being considered. The matter is under consideration, they added. //30 lakh vehicles in city According to Deputy Commissioner of police (Traffic) Mrigakhi Deka, city has 30 lakh vehicles while number of traffic police personnel in Bhopal stands at 750. This affects traffic management adversely, at times, he said.

Bhopal: E-library effective to disseminate knowledge, says Guv

Bhopal: Giving up double salary, Meena joined Police Housing Corporation

Bhopal: State Wetland Authority works to get 2 more Ramsar sites

Bhopal: CM, MPCC president should Be different, says Digvijaya

Bhopal: 50% govt-run nursing colleges committed irregularities: CBI to HC

