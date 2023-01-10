Bhopal: Police foil Karni Sena’s bid to stage sit-in at Maharana Pratap statue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Karni Sena’s plan to stage a sit-in at Maharana Pratap’s statue near Chetak Bridge in MP Nagar fizzled out on Monday when the police stopped them at the Mahatma Gandhi Square.

The members of the Karni Sena stuck to their demand for setting up a ministerial committee to study their 21-point charter of demands.

They said they would call off their agitation only after their demand is fulfilled. Its district president, Yogendra Singh, said the administration would provide them a new venue for demonstration.

On Sunday, thousands of Karni Sena members, led by their state president Jeewan Singh Sherpur, flocked to Jamboree Maidan to press for their 21-point charter of demands. Hundreds of them, along with Sherpur, observed fast at night.

Sherpur told media persons that the government should set up a ministerial committee to deal with their demands. Their representatives should also be included in it.

When the police tried to stop the Karni Sena, there was an altercation between the policemen and the agitators.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Rajesh Singh Bhadoria, mediated between the cops and the protestors.

There were several rounds of talks between the agitators and the administration, but that came to naught.

The administration decided to provide another place to the Karni Sena members on Tuesday so that they may continue their agitation.

Ten agitators are on fast, Bhadoria said, adding that the police arranged for their medical checkups according to rules.

Jammer used, QRF, STF deployed

The police took all the steps to remove the agitators from the square. A jammer was installed. At 3.30 pm, the personnel of the Quick Response Force (QRF) reached the spot. At 3.35 pm, the personnel from Special Task Force (STF) were also deployed.