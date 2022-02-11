Bhopal: Police felicitate two women with Asli Hero Samman

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Thursday honoured two women with 'Asli Hero Samman' for the key role they played in arrest of a man who sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl in Ashoka garden area, said official. On the occasion police also organised a 'good touch bad touch' camp for kids and their parents.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Sachin Atulkar told media that on Wednesday, the girl child was sexually assaulted by a 58- year- old man in area under Ashoka garden police station. The two women Gyatri Bhaskar and Vijaya Patil helped the police in the arrest of the rapist from the crime spot, he said. Bhopal police on Thursday honoured the two women for their alacrity and courage.

In the programme deputy commissioner of police A Sai Thota, assistant commissioner of police women crime Shurtkirti Somvanshi, ACP Habibganj Virendra Mishra ACP women crime Nidhi Saxena and child line director Archana Sahay were present.

The officials also warned the people against cyber fraud and online crime using social platforms like facebook, instagram.

The officials also asked the parents to remain very vigilant and keep an eye when their kids are playing outside. In the programme the officials educated children and also their parents about the 'good touch and bad touch'.

ALSO READ Bhopal: 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival from February 20

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:35 AM IST