 Bhopal: Police Constable Booked For Raping School Teacher
Bhopal: Police Constable Booked For Raping School Teacher

Bajaria police station house officer (SHO) KD Singh said that the survivor was a married woman, aged 42.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at the office of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Shahjehanabad allegedly raped a teacher for five years, the police said on Thursday. The police added that the accused had come in touch with the woman during Assembly election duty in 2018.

Bajaria police station house officer (SHO) KD Singh said that the survivor was a married woman, aged 42. She works as a teacher and her husband is also a government school as a teacher. In 2018, the woman had been deployed on election duty where she came in touch with a police constable named Neelesh Vyas, a married man. The duo formed a good friendship.

Some days later in 2018, Vyas took the woman to his house and allegedly raped her. When she protested, Vyas promised to marry her and kept on having physical relationship for five years. Later, he reneged on his promise to marry the woman, after which she approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police investigation is on.

