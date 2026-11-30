Bhopal Police Bust Mobile Snatching & Vehicle Theft Gang; Two Suspects Including Juvenile, Stolen Phone Buyer Held | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have busted a mobile snatching and vehicle theft racket, arresting two suspects, including a juvenile, and a buyer of stolen phones. The Habibganj police on Sunday said they have cracked mobile handset snatching and vehicle theft cases involving property worth nearly Rs 2 lakh during the investigation.

The case came to light after 67-year-old Kirti Singh Chauhan reported that three motorcycle-borne suspects snatched his expensive smartphone near Bansal Plaza, outside Rani Kamlapati railway station, on Nov 22, while he was booking a cab to return home to Kolar from a wedding.

Police said a special team was formed under the supervision of senior officers to trace the suspects. Acting on informer inputs, officers apprehended a juvenile from the recently demolished Janta Quarters in Aishbagh.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted to stealing a motorcycle from Jahangirabad and using it in the snatching. They also allegedly stole a scooter from Budhwara.

The snatched phone was reportedly sold to Chhotu alias Rizwan Khan, 30, a resident of Bhanpur Multai, who was also arrested.

Police have seized the complainant's mobile phone and vehicles allegedly used in the crimes. Further investigation is underway to establish the suspects' involvement in other snatching and vehicle theft cases.

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