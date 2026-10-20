Bhopal Police Ban Protests, Rallies At Roshanpura And Polytechnic Crossing For Two Months | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Police Commissionerate has declared Roshanpura Crossing and the area covering Polytechnic Crossing, Akashvani and Kilol Park as restricted zones for protests, demonstrations, strikes, agitations and effigy burning for two months.

Commissioner of police Sanjay Kumar issued the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the orders, various communities, organisations, political parties, committees and delegations frequently seek permission to hold demonstrations and protests at these locations for their demands.

Roshanpura Crossing is an important road junction providing access to key locations, including Raj Bhavan, the airport and Hamidia Hospital. Police said protests at the junction could disrupt traffic and cause inconvenience to commuters.

Blockages could also hamper the movement of emergency services, including ambulances and fire brigades.

The order concerning Polytechnic Crossing also covers Akashvani Crossing, Kilol Park area and the areas between these junctions. Police officials said Polytechnic Crossing is a key route to the airport, Hamidia Hospital and Gandhi Medical College, with no alternative route available.

The orders prohibit the organisation of strikes, sit-ins, demonstrations, agitations and effigy-burning programmes at these locations.

However, the commissioner of police may grant exemptions from restrictions to aggrieved persons. Both orders will remain in force for two months from their respective dates of implementation.