Bhopal Police Arrest Three Youths With 15 Grams Of MD Drugs Worth ₹1.5 Lakh; Car Seized During Late-Night Operation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three youths for allegedly carrying 15 grams of MD drugs and seized a car and contraband worth Rs. 6.50 lakh, said Parwalia Sadak police on Sunday.

According to police, a tip-off on Saturday alerted them about three youths travelling in a white car from Narsinghgarh towards Bhopal with suspected narcotics. Acting on the information, police teams were deployed to intercept the vehicle.

At 1.40 am on November 29, the car was spotted near Prince Dhaba in Jhirniya. The driver allegedly attempted to flee by reversing the vehicle after noticing the police but the teams surrounded and stopped it.

The occupants were identified as Karan Ahirwar (18), a resident of Regal Town, Awadhpuri; Bhura alias Jai Kumar Gotia (19), and Ankit Ahirwar (19), both residents of Chhawni Pathar under Bilkhiriya police station.

During the search, police allegedly recovered 15 grams of MD drugs from a plastic pouch kept in Bhura alias Jai Kumar Gotia's jacket pocket. The trio could not produce any valid documents authorising possession or transportation of the narcotic substance.

Police registered a case under Sections of the NDPS Act and arrested all three accused. The seized drugs were valued at Rs. 1.5 lakh, while the car was estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh.

Police are questioning the accused to trace the source of the drugs and identify others involved in the supply network.

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