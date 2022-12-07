e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Poetry contest under Bhopal Lit Fest

Bhopal: Poetry contest under Bhopal Lit Fest

Aimed at promoting budding writers, poets

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BLF - Manjul Poetry Competition is going to be held under the fifth edition of Bhopal Literature Festival in association with Manjul Publishing House to promote budding writers and poets. The entries for the contest are open.

Director, Bhopal Literature Festival, Raghav Chandra, said that the winners would also be invited to perform and receive prizes at valedictory function. Students can submit original poetry in English or Hindi or both and one person can win only one prize.

Students of Madhya Pradesh can participate in two categories including class 9 to 12 and PG & UG College. Hope, Mother and Time Travel are topics of the event. Students can choose any one topic.

All entries received on email till 10 pm on December 20 will be considered for the contest. The e-mail for Hindi and English poetries are - blf23.blfmanjulhpc@gmail.com and blf23.blfmanjulepc@gmail.com.

The best poetries would be selected from the three topics in two languages under two categories. There will be 36 winners, Chandra said.

Read Also
Bhopal: RSS Sarkaryavah in city for 3 days, govt, organisation on tenterhooks
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Teenager steals bag containing Rs 1 Lakh at wedding reception, act caught on camera

Bhopal: Teenager steals bag containing Rs 1 Lakh at wedding reception, act caught on camera

Madhya Pradesh: State witnesses manifold rise in financial frauds in cyberspace

Madhya Pradesh: State witnesses manifold rise in financial frauds in cyberspace

Bhopal: DHE coordination committee meeting today

Bhopal: DHE coordination committee meeting today

Madhya Pradesh: Cold conditions grip state

Madhya Pradesh: Cold conditions grip state

Right posture is important for girls: Odissi exponent Bindu Juneja

Right posture is important for girls: Odissi exponent Bindu Juneja