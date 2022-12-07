Bhopal: Poetry contest under Bhopal Lit Fest

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BLF - Manjul Poetry Competition is going to be held under the fifth edition of Bhopal Literature Festival in association with Manjul Publishing House to promote budding writers and poets. The entries for the contest are open.

Director, Bhopal Literature Festival, Raghav Chandra, said that the winners would also be invited to perform and receive prizes at valedictory function. Students can submit original poetry in English or Hindi or both and one person can win only one prize.

Students of Madhya Pradesh can participate in two categories including class 9 to 12 and PG & UG College. Hope, Mother and Time Travel are topics of the event. Students can choose any one topic.

All entries received on email till 10 pm on December 20 will be considered for the contest. The e-mail for Hindi and English poetries are - blf23.blfmanjulhpc@gmail.com and blf23.blfmanjulepc@gmail.com.

The best poetries would be selected from the three topics in two languages under two categories. There will be 36 winners, Chandra said.