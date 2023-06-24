Bhopal: PM To Unveil GIPCI Card Innovated By City’s Doctor Couple For Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia Prevention

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil Genetic Inheritance Prediction Counselling Identification (GIPCI) cards used for genetic inheritance, pattern identification and counseling. The cards also known as sickle cell status ID cards will help to prevent sickle cell disease and thalassemia. They will be in two colours - blue for men and pink for women.

The cards have been innovated by Dr Nishath Nambison and his wife Dr Smita Nambison of Bhopal. The PM will unveil GIPCI cards while launching Sickle Cell Eradication Mission 2047 in 17 states from Shahdol on June 27.

PM will present special hemoglobinopathy genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries. The cards have been patented.

“Card will accurately predict the monogenic disorder that will occur in children of a married couple. Now, eradication and prevention of disease without any medicine is possible,” Dr Nishanth told Free Press.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are worst affected with sickle cell anaemia. About 7 crore tribals in country including 1.15 crore in MP will be distributed GIPCI cards in next 3.5 years. It will be launched in the country once pilot project succeeds.

In Madhya Pradesh, Pradhan, Mehra, Sindhi, Punjabi, Gond, Bhil, Bharia, Korku, Kol, Bhumia, Baiga, Sahu, Panika, Chaudhary are most affected communities.

Card benefits

1. Identification of patients in school to relieve them from PT or hard work, help teacher to remind the diseased child to drink water repeatedly and not to stand in sun.

2. Blood group identification for blood transfusion.

3. Warning not to prescribe contraindicated drugs.

4. Information about what to do with the identification of the possibility of sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia in children after matching the card before marriage.

5. Counselling video QR code scan.