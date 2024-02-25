 Bhopal: PM To Lay Foundation Stone, Inaugurate Projects
Redevelopment of 33 rly stations worth Rs 3,276 cr in MP

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is going to get railway projects worth Rs 3,276 crore on Monday after PM Narendra Modi will launch redevelopment of 554 railway stations and 1500 overbridges, underpasses under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Madhya Pradesh has been given a record Rs 15,143 crore for railway projects in this year's budget. At present, work is going on in 32 projects worth more than Rs 77,800 crore in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal: People's Group Manager Sets Himself Ablaze After Fight With Wife
Under it, foundation stone for redevelopment of 33 stations in Madhya Pradesh will be laid under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and the foundation stone of 133 overbridges, underpasses will be laid. They include 5 stations, 4 overbridges and 2 underpasses of Bhopal division. Development/upgradation/construction work is to be done in Bhopal division at a cost of Rs 292.19 crore in which upgradation work is to be done at a cost of Rs 181.23 crore at 5 stations of Bhopal Railway division (Khirkiya-Rs 10.38 crore, Sanchi-Rs 8.59 crore, Bina-Rs 140.00 crore, Ashoknagar-Rs 10.6 crore, Shajapur-Rs 11.66 crore).

Foundation stone will be laid for construction work of 4 ROBs in the division, in which level crossing gate Bishankheda Gate -number-241 Rs 37.65 crore) between Obaidullaganj-Itayakala, level crossing gate located near Salamatpur (Badakpur-Gulgaon ROB near No. 265 worth Rs 19.77 crore), Level Crossing Gate Sorai Gate No. 273 worth Rs 22.24 crore near Sorai Yard and Level Crossing Gate Chinnota Gate No. 297 worth Rs 18.23 crore near Kalhar Yard will be installed. These ROBs of Bhopal division will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 97.89 crore.

