Bhopal: PM sets new benchmark of good governance in 8 years

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only taken the country out of crises and challenges, but he has also set new benchmarks of good governance and transparency.

Sharma said it while addressing a press conference in Khajuraho, on Saturday.

These eight years of PM Modi have been life-changing for the poor. In these eight years dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor, PM has changed the culture of politics of the country and has given a new work culture to the country, Sharma added.

Taking a dig at Congress, VD Sharma said, ìa Prime Minister of our country used to say that we send one rupee from Delhi, but only 15 paise reaches the beneficiary.

It is a matter of great regret that the party which ruled the country for 55 years kept watching it as a mute spectator and made no effort to change this situation. PM Modi got Jan Dhan accounts opened as soon as he took office, he added.

Today Jan Dhan accounts have become the basis of transparency and good governance. The amount of money our government sends to the people, that much money is reaching the beneficiary's account. The era of brokers and middlemen is over and the full benefit of the schemes are reaching the people, VD Sharma added.

Sharma further said, Not only did the Prime Minister get this vaccine free of cost to the people of the country, while fulfilling Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, India supplied vaccines to many countries including countries like UAE and Bangladesh.

Sharma said that PM had given much thrust on development of infrastructure in the country as soon as he took office. This is the reason world class roads are being developed everywhere, be it Khajuraho or any other part of the country, VD Sharma added.

He further said, Ken-Betwa link project which the Prime Minister has approved, 60 lakh people will get drinking water from this project. More than 9 lakh hectare area will be irrigated. 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh will benefit from this project. The Central Government has made a provision of Rs 44,605 crore for this project in the budget.