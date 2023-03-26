Bhopal: Plumber, accomplice held for stealing taps, other articles worth Rs 2 lakh in Misrod

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have arrested two men for stealing taps and other articles from deserted houses located at a residential complex in Misrod, the police said on Sunday.

All the stolen goods worth Rs 2 lakh have been seized, the police added. Misrod police station incharge, Ras Behari Sharma said that residents of Ruchi Lifescape Colony in Misrod had registered a complaint about water taps and other articles that were stolen from deserted houses three days back. The police began investigation who sifted through the CCTV footages on Sunday and spotted a man who resembled the plumber who visited the colony.

The police ascertained the whereabouts of the suspect and arrested him along with his friend at Jatkhedi culvert. The suspect identified himself as Kailash Jatav (31), while his friend was identified as Karan Ahirwar (24). When both of them were questioned with regard to the thefts, they tried to mislead the police. When the cops questioned them strictly, they confessed to the crime, after which they were taken into custody.

Read Also Bhopal: Two students booked for assaulting fellow examinee at exam centre