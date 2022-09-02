e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Play Yayayti depicts significance of mutual trust in married life

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
A scene from the play Yayati |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of ongoing 18th National Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav, the hosts of the festival, Hum Theatre Group, presented Yayati, a play written by Girish Karnad. The play was directed by Balendra Singh.

Yayati is the story of king Yayati who marries Devyani, the daughter of daitya guru Shukracharya. The play displayed the importance of trust and respect in marriage and how the husband and wife should maintain synergy for a happy married life. Film actor Uday Chandra gave a classical singing performance before the play.

The National Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav, which began on Thursday at Bharat Bhawan, is a five-day theatre festival organised in the memory of their guru Habib Tanvir. The third day will see presentation of Naagmandal, another play written by Girish Karnad.

