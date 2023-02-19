Bhopal: Play Hansuli portrays importance of values in Indian families

A scene from the play, Hansuli | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindi play, Hansuli, depicting importance of values in Indian families, was staged at Bharat Bhawan on Sunday - the fourth day of six-day drama festival - Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

Directed and written by Rajkumar Shah, the play is based on the story of Akhilesh Chandra. The one-hour-twenty-minute musical play was presented by Sammohan Kala Sansthan, Azamgarh (UP) in narrative form. Folk songs like Dadra, Sohar, Holi and live music of eastern UP were used beautifully, which added to charm in the play.

Hansuli is not just an ornament but also an indicator of power of the family. That’s why protagonist Maya wants to grab it from her mother-in-law because it is a symbol of family tradition, respect and rituals. She is desperate to preserve the same family legacy. But the next generation is not so sensitive and emotional that it can follow rituals of forefathers.

The festival has been organised by National School of Drama in association with Bharat Bhavan, Department of Culture, Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) is its nodal agency.

Play, Macbeth, written by William Shakespeare and directed by Tarun Kumar Pradhan will be staged in Bangla by Sarabhuj, Midnapur, West Bengal on Monday evening (February 20).

