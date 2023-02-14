Pune Marine Customs detains 4 for allegedly trying to smuggle diesel from foreign vessel

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune Marine Customs detains 4 for allegedly trying to smuggle diesel from foreign vessel

It is learnt that people involved in the matter were about to sell the diesel to local shipping crafts at cheaper rate.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
A team of preventive officers of Pune Customs Marine Preventive has detained four persons to initiate an investigation into an alleged diesel smuggling case from a foreign vessel.

As per information, after receiving specific inputs about a possible smuggling of diesel from a foreign vessel by some people near Harnai shores, a team of preventive officers of Pune Customs Marine Preventive was deployed in the wee hours last Wednesday, February 8.

After extensive sea based search operation, the team was able to locate the vessel with purportedly smuggled diesel. It is learnt that people involved in the matter were about to sell the diesel to local shipping crafts at cheaper rate.

The authority has detained four people for further investigation.

