Bhopal: Play Band Master staged at 18th Rashtriya Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav

The story of an old artiste and the conflict between two generations were the mainstay of the play, which was staged to mark the birth anniversary of theatre doyen Habib Tanveer.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
A scene from the play Band Master | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Play, Band Master, depicting that age is never a hindrance in doing creative work, was staged at Shaheed Bhavan in the city on Sunday evening.

It was part of the fourth day of five-day 18th Rashtriya Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav organised by Directorate of Culture to mark the birth anniversary of theatre doyen Habib Tanveer.

Written by Parimal Dutta and directed by Ajay Mukherjee, the play was presented by the artistes from Vinod Rastogi Memorial Institute (Rangmandal), Prayagraj.

There is no shortcut for artistes. Dedication and hard work is the only way they can achieve success. The story of an old artiste and the conflict between two generations were the mainstay of the play.

The aged bandmaster becomes incapacitated due to his health but does not want to hand over his instrument to the immature younger generation, as they have turned away from classical music. Abhilash Narayan played the lead role of bandmaster.

Play, Aadhi Hakikat Aadha Fasana, directed by Sanjay Garg will be staged on Monday.

article-image

