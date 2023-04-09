Bhopal: Play Anji depicts girl's struggle, based on work of playwright Vijay Tendulkar

Scene from play | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Indie Moons Theatre Festival ended with a play Anji at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

Directed by Aseem Kumar Dubey, the play is based on the work of playwright Vijay Tendulkar. It was presented by Mandap Sanstha and the festival was organised by Ranga Theatre, Bhopal.

The play is a story of a courageous and vivacious girl battling against discrimination girls face and difficult situations in Indian society.

No matter how much we talk about women empowerment and women power in the modern society, even today in this male dominated society, a lonely and helpless girl remains a victim of mental and physical exploitation by men.

Puneet Verma directed the music. Niti Srivastava as Anji and Aseem Dubey as narrator were in lead roles.