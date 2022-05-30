e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Plant saplings, conserve trees for better future

Tree identification programme for students of class 8-10 at RMNH.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:58 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former State deputy conservator of forests has explained the methods of tree identification like size, canopy, shape, type of leaves, bark, flower, fruit etc. to students.

The tree identification programme was part of Summer Nature Study Programme- Green Teen, organised on the campus of Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal††on Sunday††for the students of class 8- 10.

He also informed the participants about the importance of trees for human beings, insects, birds, mammals etc. Waghmare took the participants near to Chinese Apple, Indian Elm, East Indian Walnut, Copper Pod Tree, Rose Wood Tree and others and detailed the methods of identification and remember them.

Scientist-C and Coordinator of the event Manik Lal Gupta, made an appeal to the participants that they should plant saplings and conserve trees for a better future.

