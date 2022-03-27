Bhopal: Piyush Mishra’s Ballimaaraan delights music lovers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of Piyush Mishra and his band Ballimaaraan delighted the music lovers at Drive-in Cinema in the city on Saturday night.

It was part of the inaugural day of a two-day GIFLIF Comedy & Music Fest. Mishra presented its signature songs ‘ O Husna Meri…,’ ‘Aarambh hai Prachand and ‘Ek Bagal Mein Chand…,’ which mesmerised the audience. Besides, the event began with Stand-Up comedy by Ravi Gupta.

It was followed by the performance of Bombay Bandook and Fiddle Craft. Bandook, a fusion rock band from Mumbai presented its five popular songs like ‘Tilak…,’ ‘Ritu Rani …’ etc. They also presented two new songs.

Fiddle Craft whose songwriter Gaurav Kadu hails from Bhopal itself made the crowd dance with their fusion versions of multi genre songs making the crowd dance to Disneyland and Raam Raam. Besides that, a film ‘RRR,’ directed by SS Rajamouli was screened.

Presented by MP Tourism, the event is being organised by White Walls Media, in partnership with Mansarovar Global University. It is powered by MPTDC.

Comical stories by Himanshu Bajpayee and Pragya Sharma (6-6.30pm), music concerts by Chaar Hazaari (6.45-7.45pm), Kanishk Seth Trio (8-9pm) and Agnee (9.15-10.30pm) will be held on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:08 AM IST