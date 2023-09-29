 Bhopal: Piyush Babele To Get Mahatma Gandhi Award
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Journalist-turned-author Piyush Babele will receive Mahatma Gandhi award in New Delhi on Saturday for his book on Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. He is being felicitated in category of fearless writing. He is media advisor of PCC president Kamal Nath.

His book in Hindi titled, Gandhi: Siyasat aur Sampradayekta, was released recently. This book narrates Gandhi’s views on religion and his struggle with communalism.

