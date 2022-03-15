Bhopal: Pithode's book 'The Battle Against Covid' discussed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A panel discussion on IAS officer Tarun Kumar Pithode's book ìThe Battle Against Covidî was held at the IAS Officers' Mess at Char Imli Wednesday.

The book discussion session was moderated by Sufia Farooqui Wali in a programme organised by Club Literati. In this 250-page book written by Tarun Pithode, the experiences of IAS officers posted in different cities of the country during the Corona period have been shared, this book has been published by Bloomsbury.

Like many bureaucrats across India, Pithode had his hands full as the Covid pandemic ravaged the country. In 'The Battle against Covid', Pithode recounts his experiences and struggles, and those of his colleagues in different states, while managing the crisis.

The book covers various aspects of the management of the pandemic, especially the challenges faced by bureaucrats who managed the crisis from behind the scenes.

Pithode said that he is starting a campaign #BookTrail. He said that often after reading any book we keep it on the shelf, whereas after reading that book we should write the date and gift it to another person. I am starting this campaign by gifting 3,000 books kept in my shelf to others, he said.

