Bhopal: Physical handicap never got in their way of courting success

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Physical handicap never got in their way of achieving success though few of them partially lost their sight, some have polio while few stammer.

Yet, they work to earn livelihood like normal people, which is evident from works displayed at Bhopal Haat. Each handloom and handicraft item like perfumes, jute bags, saris, salwar suits and ornaments, exhibited at the ongoing 10-day Divya Kala Mela, organised by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, tells a tale. About 100 artisans from across the country are taking part in the exhibition. Free Press talked to some of the artisans. Excerpts:

Mayur Jadhav |

Perfumery course

I was in film and ad making, which I had to quit when I lost 70% vision in 2010. I was afflicted with zika virus in 2016 and my body remained paralysed for two years. After recovering, I worked as HR in a private firm for two years. I didn’t want job, so I did diploma course in perfumery. After doing two years of research in aromatics, I started my company - Sigma Styles Luxury Perfumes in 2021. Our perfumes are named after 13 planets. My last year’s turnover was of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Mayur Jadhav, Mumbai

Vaibhav Sangle |

Sold abroad

I stammer since childhood. My friends used to make fun. I took a speech therapy session and improved a bit. I did Bachelor in Fine Arts from JJ School of Arts, Mumbai. I worked as a graphic designer in a private company but I left it and started Vaibhav Art Studio. I mostly make pencil portraits, nature, rural life, wall and Warli paintings. I have sold out my artworks in the US, Canada and London. I have been feted at expo in Mumbai. My family, especially my mother Rekha Sangle, supports me.

Vaibhav Sangle, Maharashtra

Vicky Sharma |

Handloom items

I have polio since birth. I met with an accident in 2022 and my body was paralysed. I was on bed rest for 15 years. In between, I learnt tailoring and opened a shop after getting a loan from NHFDC. But it was closed during lockdown. Now, I display my handloom items, mainly women’s garments in Phulkari embroidery, at exhibitions.

Vicky Sharma, Punjab