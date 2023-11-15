Bhopal: PG Courses Begin At BMHRC

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Medical Council (NMC) has given Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) an approval to start super speciality courses in the departments of Cardiology, Cardiac Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) and Neurosurgery.

PG courses had already started in departments of Anaesthesiology, Microbiology, Psychiatry and Ophthalmology. Dr Manisha Srivastava, director-in-charge, BMHRC said, “Three seats for DM in Cardiology, three for McH course in CTVS department and two for MCH course in Neurosurgery department have been allotted to BMHRC.

Counselling for admission to these seats have begun and students are expected to take admission soon. PG courses have already been started in the departments of Anaesthesiology, Microbiology, Psychiatry and Ophthalmology. Students have also joined these departments.”

“Along with 100 MBBS seats, consent of affiliation has been obtained from the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) to start PG courses in the department of Radiology, Transfusion Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine and Urology.

After receiving the letter of permission (Lop) from the National Medical Council (NMC), MBBS courses and PG courses will start in these departments from next year.

