Bhopal: Mentally Challenged Woman Commits Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman, said to be in her 20s, committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Aam Nagar of Shahpura on Monday late night.

According to the police, the woman was mentally challenged and her body was discovered hanging to the ceiling of her house on Tuesday morning. Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said the victim was identified as Santoshi Lodhi (24).

She got married six years ago. Her husband was a daily wage labourer. On Monday late night, Santoshi tied a noose around her neck and hanged herself to death. On Tuesday morning, Santoshi’s mother, who resides in the neighbourhood, came to her house.

As her door was locked from inside, she and Santoshi’s husband knocked it several times. Since they got no response, they broke the door open to find her hanging.

They informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent her body for post-mortem. They did not recover any suicide note from the spot. The reason behind her extreme step has not yet been ascertained, SHO Singh said.

