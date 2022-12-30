Bhopal: PFI, Maoists kept cops occupied

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year, which is about to pass into history, has kept the MP police and other security agencies occupied in dealing with crimes of different nature.

Most of the elements whom the police dealt a severe blow were either associated with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) or the Popular Front of India (PFI) or the Maoists.

Apart from the state police, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) dug out purloining of Rs 1,000 crore.

Curbing Maoists’ activities

Six dreaded Maoists fell to the bullets of the Balaghat police. All of them were carrying a reward of Rs 1.12 crore on their heads. The police also laid their hands on two AK-47 rifles after an encounter with the Maoists.

In March, the police cracked a group of terrorists belonging to the JMB. The case was handed over to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in April. Eleven terrorists of the group fell into the trap of the NIA.

Operations against PFI

The country saw several operations against the Popular Front of India. In September, the NIA and the Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) jointly plunged into action against the terrorist outfit and laid their hands on 21 people who were operating in eight districts of the state. The Central Government has banned PFI.

Serial killer

Killing of four security guards in sleep one after another – three in Sagar district and one in Bhopal – came to light in September. The murders rattled the state. The police launched a search for the killer. The killer was 18-year-old Shivprasad Dhurve who was arrested. The remorseless felon said he had polished off the security guards to earn a name. Now, he is cooling his heels in a prison.

EOW digs out larceny

The Jabalpur wing of the EOW arrested Bishop PC Singh and his son for purloining a huge amount of dough.

The Bishop had appropriated the fees that he had received for a school.

Black bucks, peacocks hunted

The year also saw the killing of several black bucks and that of peacocks in the Raghaugarh area of Guna district in May. Poachers were involved in the act. When the policemen went there to chase the poachers, they shot dead three cops. The police also came down heavily on the poachers and iced two of them.

Read Also Bhopal: Youth liquidated for objecting to teasing of sister