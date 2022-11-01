Bhopal: PESA Act to be implemented on Birsa Munda’s birth annivesary says CM Shivraj singh Chouhan

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced to implement PESA Act on November 15, which is the birth anniversary of tribal hero Birsa Munda. The Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, 1996, gives special powers to gram sabhas in scheduled areas especially for the management of natural resources.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Tribal Pride Day. Chouhan was addressing Gaurav Gatha programme of Mangarh Dham presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Banswara in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Over 1,500 tribals were killed in firing by the British on November 17, 1913, in Mangarh.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers were present.

Addressing a gathering of tribals among others at Mangarh memorial, Chouhan said many development activities and welfare schemes were being run for the tribals so that they could live with self-respect. “The decision to build a memorial at the site of sacrifice is a real tribute to martyrs. The tradition to worship martyrs was started by Prime Minister,” he added.

In Madhya Pradesh, memorial has been built in memory of tribal heroes like Bhima Nayak, Tantya Mama, Raghunath Shah and Shankar Shah.

“In Mangarh, Govind Guru (who had led the 1913 uprising) accepted the challenge of British to protect his religion and culture and more than 1500 people made sacrifices. PM's decision to build a memorial at the place of sacrifice is commendable. A large number of tribal brothers and sisters from Madhya Pradesh have also come to pay obeisance to Mangarh Dham,” he added.