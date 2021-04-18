Bhopal: People venture out for essentials, but administration is now much stricter

BHOPAL: People ventured out in Old Bhopal, as well as New Bhopal, for milk and other essential items on the first day of the extended lockdown. They had only a small window for purchasing before 9.00 am. Milk booths and other shops were closed by 9.00 am sharp on the first day after the extension of the lockdown till April 26. Earlier, even milk booths were opened by 10.00 am even after restrictions by 9.00 am.

People returned empty-handed when they approached shops which used to sell with half their shutters down. These shops were closed for fear that the police would take action against them. People used to take advantage of the leniency of both the traders and the administration during the early days of the lockdown. But, today, the traders said that the police had now become stricter, so they had to close shop by 9.00 am sharp. Many have even started winding up business for the day half an hour before shutters down time at 9.00 am.

It shows that there is strictness in the implementation of the lockdown during this extension period. Vegetable vendors were moving along the roads with their fruit and vegetable carts. If people visit milk booths before 9.00 am, they will get milk, bread and butter. Now there is no leniency.

Besides, just because of the heavily barricaded roads, people faced problems in various colonies. They tried to sneak through the barricades to scout for essentials from one market to the other in the morning hours. Somehow, they managed it. But the strictness continues from the administration’s side in implementation of the lockdown by cracking the figurative whip at unnecessary gatherings at shops.