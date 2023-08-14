Bhopal: People Not Using Credit Card Also In Crooks Hit List

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Want to get the limit of your credit card increased? Well, not on the cost of losing the remaining balance in your bank account to cyber fraudsters. Data disclosed by the Bhopal district cyber crime cell revealed that the credit card frauds are rampant in the city and as many 160 such complaints have made their way to the police records this year till July 31.

Senior officials of the cyber cell said people in the city have lost a total of Rs 55.67 lakh alone to crooks this year till July 2023. They expressed concern over the fact that despite widespread awareness being created among the masses regarding the cyber fraud, people are still exercising folly and falling prey to cyber cheats. Cyber crooks are still targeting people on the pretext of increasing the limit of their credit cards and are siphoning off money from their bank accounts.

Officials further made a shocking revelation that majority of the complainants who have become victims are not even using credit cards, but are still being bamboozled by the fraudsters who manage to convince them to share their banking details, and defraud them of colossal amounts.

A senior official posted at the district cyber crime cell, requesting anonymity from Free Press, said the latest crime was reported a week ago. One of his (official) acquaintances, a renowned dentist of the city, had received a call from an unknown person. The caller claimed that he was speaking on behalf of a credit card company and had an offer to increase his (dentist) credit card limit.

When the dentist told him that he doesn’t have any credit card, the caller asked him to share the bank account details so that he can delete his name from the list of credit card holders. No sooner did the dentist share his banking details and the One-time password (OTP), Rs 10 lakh was debited from his account. The official said that Rs 8 lakh has been frozen, and would be reimbursed to the dentist soon.

Student internship cyber awareness prog in limbo: DCP

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shrutkirti Sonwanshi said that the cyber cell had been planning to launch a student internship programme, in which the school and college going students would be roped in to spread awareness among masses regarding cyber crimes. The programme, however, is in limbo, as the DCP (headquarters) Vineet Kapoor has been shifted, and the newly-transferred DCP Sudhir Agrawal is busy with other tasks that are on the priority list.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)